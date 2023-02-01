Kensington’s triple display USB-C docks for Windows, more from $135 (Reg. up to $220)

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on Kensington USB-C Docking Stations from $135. First up, we have the Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station at $144.97 shipped. Regularly $180, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also delivering a new Amazon all-time low on this model. Features here include 100W of power passthrough alongside triple display support at up to 1080p 60Hz (depending on the machine, more details on this below), USB-C connectivity, four USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, a 3.5mm combo jack for audio, and an ethernet jack. While video support varies depending on your machine’s capabilities, it is designed to work with Windows and Chromebook options, including Microsoft Surface devices, as well as Thunderbolt 3 or 4 gear (it “works with MacOS but single monitor only”). Head below for Kensington dock station deals.

More Kensington Docking Station deals:

Then go check out this price drop on Anker’s latest 8-in-1 USB-C dock that doubles as a 10W Qi charger and head over to yesterday’s coverage of Plugable’s new aluminum 8-in-1 USB-C dock that is now seeing a notable launch discount. Effectively doubling as an iPad stand, this all-in-one solution features a metal build alongside 4K HDMI output, a pair of 5Gb/s USB-A ports, and SD/microSD card readers. Take a deeper dive right here for additional details.

Kensington Triple Display USB-C Docking Station features:

Triple Display dock has three video-out ports for flexibility: 2 DisplayPort ++, 1 HDMI 2.0; dock supports HBR2 (DP1.2) and HBR3 (DP1.3/1.4) laptops; see Kensington part #K33021WW for a Displayport Cable (recommend DP 1.4)

HBR3/DP1.3/1.4 laptops get triple 1080P@60Hz, dual 4K@60Hz, or single 4k@60Hz; HBR2/DP1.2 laptops get triple 1080p@30Hz, dual 1080p@30Hz, or single 4k@30Hz

1M USB-C cable (included) connects the dock to your device; 135W power provides up to 100W laptop charging to laptops that accept Power Delivery plus power for peripherals

Four USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports (up to 5V/0.9A/10Gbps), one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port (up to 5V/1.5A/10Gbps); 3.5mm combo headphone/speaker/mic jack; gigabit ethernet port; on-off switch

