Anker’s latest 8-in-1 USB-C dock also doubles as a 10W Qi charger at $120 (Save $80), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 8-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with Qi Charger for $119.99 shipped. Marking only the second discount to date since launching last fall, today’s price cut steps down from the usual $200 going rate in order to save you 40%. This is also $40 under our previous mention, delivering a new all-time low in the process. Packing a full USB-C docking station and Qi charging pad into a single, compact form-factor for your workstation, this hub turns your MacBook into a true desktop device. The 8-in-1 form-factor can dish out 85W of power to a connected machine over the single USB-C connection, while also supplying dual display output support over the HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. There’s also a USB-C 3.1 5Gb/s slot to go alongside dual Type-A variants, an SD card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack. Not to mention, the 10W Qi pad that lets you conveniently refuel an iPhone without needing a secondary accessory. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Anker’s more compact and mobile-friendly USB-C hub sells for $39.09 courtesy of Amazon. Down from the usual $46 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $7 in savings while delivering the first price cut in a handful of months. It certainly isn’t going to handle converting your MacBook into a full desktop setup exactly like the lead deal, but it’ll still provide some new ports like the 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet jack, and three USB-A ports. Plus, it’s much more affordable than the lead deal, too.

Announced at the start of the year, Anker has a new USB-C docking station on the horzion that takes on a different form-factor than either of the two discounted models above. The upcoming monitor stand packs in plenty of tech, including a USB-C hub for streamlining your setup to go alongside a Qi charging pad and all of the perks of an elevated design that’ll help bring your monitor up to eye level. That’s alongside all of the brand’s other CES 2023 reveals.

Anker 8-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

Anker 651 combines a laptop docking station with a Qi-certified wireless charging stand. So now you can charge your phone wirelessly while keeping your laptop connected to all your workspace devices. Upgrade your productivity by connecting up to 2 external monitors with the DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 ports. Features a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 port, 2 USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a UHS-I SD card slot, an AUX in/out port, an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port.

