Report: LEGO testing viability of UCS Sail Barge, Zelda Deku Tree, Snow White Cottage, more

Today, 9to5Toys can report on what may very well end up being one of the biggest LEGO leaks of all-time. A recent LEGO marketing survey saw the company questioning the viability of some massive display-worthy sets, including a potential UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge, Legend of Zelda Deku Tree, and more.

Today’s news comes to us from a 9to5Toys reader, who previously completed a market survey from the LEGO Group asking questions about interesting and pricing of various sets. We can also confirm that this is a different person than Eurobricks Forum user JeanGreyForever, an individual whose report sites like PromoBricks used to first run the story. So now in addition to that information, we can now further attest that there’s some extra validity to report.

Detailed in the survey, the LEGO Group was asking individuals for opinions on sets that have already hit store shelves, as well as some still under development. Participants in the survey were not specifically LEGO builders themselves, but selected out for being in a certain demographic. We’re just lucky that the reader who reached out happen to be a builder themselves. Throughout the survey, individuals were asked to look at models and then note how much they’d be willing to spend on each within a specified price range.

The 9to5Toys reader who reached out to me directly was also able to share more than just information about the sets, as they had a few photos from the survey to send my way. Unlike many of the LEGO leaks that we share here, these images were watermarked from the LEGO Group and so we are unable to share with our readers at this time.

Potential upcoming LEGO sets

Jabba’s Sail Barge 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi (6,500 pieces)

Great Deku Tree from Legend of Zelda (1,900 pieces)

Snow White Cottage (2,500 pieces)

Maleficent Dragon (1,250 pieces)

Buildable Donald Duck (1,000 pieces)

Buildable Simba (1,300 pieces)

Barad-Dur from The Lord of the Rings (4,000 pieces)

Generic Medieval Village (3,200 pieces)

Batman Animated Series Goth Deco Art Mosaic (3,200 pieces)

X-Mansion (3,100 pieces)

In additions to the ten creations above, there are also mentions of some Harry Potter sets. But as per usual at 9to5Toys, we do no promote the franchise.

What this does and doesn’t mean for the LEGO 2023 slate

There’s a lot to break down about this leak. First and foremost, today’s news isn’t a confirmation that any of these sets will see the light of day. It does further corroborate some sets that we’ve been expecting to see, like the 100th anniversary Disney models that will arrive with the Snow White Cottage and Maleficent Dragon. But some of the other creations should be assumed to be theoretical models from the LEGO Group used to gauge interest in themes it isn’t currently releasing sets on.

The Legend of Zelda and The Lord of the Rings are two perfect examples, as both are highly-requested properties to see some massive creations from. The others, like the X-Mansion and Jabba’s Sail Barge are kits that could exist in the proper lineup, but that we should still remain skeptical of. At least for the time being.

That being said, the LEGO Group has been leaning into more adult-focused kits more and more over the years, and the information from the survey just shows that they’re more eager than ever to dive further into capitalize on that market. We’ll likely be seeing some of these models launch throughout 2023, as well as some in the first half of 2024.

In the meantime, we’ll be breaking down the info on each of the sets in the coming days.

