LEGO officially debuts new Star-Lord Helmet with over 600 pieces, pre-order now

Today Marvel fans and LEGO builders alike are getting the first official look at the latest buildable helmet to arrive from the Infinity Saga. Assembling the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy before the squad hits theaters once again for Volume 3 later this year, the new LEGO Star-Lord Helmet stacks up to over 600 pieces and is now available for pre-order.

LEGO Star-Lord Helmet debuts ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

9to5toys first reported on the new LEGO Star-Lord Helmet back toward the beginning of January as we broke down what to expect from this year’s first slate of kits that into MCU films. Now not only do we have official confirmation that the set is on the way, but also images direct from the LEGO Group that show off what to expect from the build.

Arriving as set number 76251, the new LEGO Star-Lord Helmet stacks up to a fairly solid entry in the Helmets series. It’s not without its deviations, though. The entire build consists of 602 pieces and comes rested upon the usual black display stand with a printed name plaque bearing the LEGO logo, as well as Infinity Saga theming and a Star-Lord name plate.

Where things do change up from the usual design from these sets is just how far the LEGO Group is taking its typical execution of delivering just the helmet. The build only assembles Star-Lord’s Helmet, forgoing any of the character’s actual features. So while it’s great that this isn’t tied visually to the MCU depiction of Peter Quill and the much-maligned actor who portrays him, it does make for an odd-looking set. There’s a large gap at the top of the build where Quill’s hair should be poking through, which the LEGO Group even acknowledges looks weird with official photos that go out of their way to hide just how the back of the kit stacks up.

Otherwise, the rest of the kit replies heavily on decals, which will likely be thanks to stickers, to do the heavy lifting of bringing Star-Lord’s helmet to life in your LEGO collection. There are some fun greebles covering either side of the mask, though most of the iconic details like the glowing eyes or the features on the front of the face are a bit more flat than we typically see with these helmet series releases.

Now available for pre-order, the new LEGO Star-Lord Helmet will be launching with a $79.99 price point. It’ll be the first of the new sets from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 to debut, and lands on April 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

This is one build that I am going to have to see the entire thing before I can decide ultimately where the model ends up. Right now, the LEGO Star-Lord Helmet stands as a pretty big letdown, with lackluster details on the exterior as well as some questionable design choices for the overall build at large. It really just results in a goofy set from the LEGO Group sticking to creating just the mask for a design that’s only meant to cover part of a character’s face.

The set is nowhere close to being as good as the previously released Iron Man, Venom, and Carnage helmet sets, all of which took a different approach to assembling the full heads of their respective characters. Though the final nail in the coffin seems to be the $80 price tag, but that’s going to be up to each builder to really decide.

Let’s hope the rest of the LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 sets are cooler builds and better values because this lineup is not off to a good start.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!