What to expect from LEGO Marvel in 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man Quantumania sets

As the LEGO 2023 lineup solidifies, today 9to5Toys can report on what to expect from the Marvel side of the lineup. We’ve already been sharing reports on some other Disney properties this month, including Star Wars and the 100th anniversary celebration sets due out later in the year. But now we’re diving into the MCU side of the lineup, including new LEGO sets from both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man Quantumania.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 headlines LEGO’s 2023 Marvel sets

Kicking things off for the Marvel 2023 set reports, the LEGO Group currently plans on releasing four different builds for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The first three will be a direct tie-in to the film, while the second will be more loosely based on the franchise as a whole. So let’s start with that.

As the latest expansion to the LEGO Buildable Helmet series, Star-Lord will be the latest character to have his iconic mug depicted in brick-built form. Arriving as LEGO set number 76251, the upcoming creation’s release date is still up in the air, but should be arriving around April 1. But we do know for certain that it’ll arrive at the $79.99 price point and stack up to 602 pieces.

Much like the other buildable helmets, this one should rest upon a black display base that includes a little plaque sporting the LEGO and Marvel logos. The LEGO Group will also be incorporating Peter Quill’s hair into the build, so expect this to be one of the more typical helmet releases instead of something more creative like the Batman Cowl from back in 2021.

As for actual LEGO sets based on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, 2023 will see at least a single model from the upcoming film. Fittingly for the final installment of the franchise, the Guardians will be getting a new ship as shown off in the trailer, which has affecteonality been named the Bowie. Quill names all of his ships off of pop culture icons from the 1980s, and while the Milano and Benatar are no longer around in the MCU, the final movie will give the LEGO Group a chance to make an all-new ship in brick-built form.

Stacking up as set number 76255, the New Guardians’ Spaceship will be the official name of the set despite its in-universe name. It was the same way with 2021’s Benatar, which was just called the Guardian’s Ship in LEGO form. But for the new one, we’re getting an 1,108-piece build which will be clocking in at the $99.99 price point.

2021’s Benatar

Alongside the New Guardians’ Spaceship, the LEGO Group is going to have a pair of other sets releasing as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lineup. As of now, we don’t have all too much information on what to expect from the rest of that LEGO Marvel wave for 2023, but with release dates arriving in the coming months, it shouldn’t be too long until 9to5Toys has more info to report.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

As we typically see with some of the smaller films in the MCU, the LEGO Group really only tends to release a single set. It’s what happened with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that’s what will be happening with Ant-Man this time around. For its single set, we know that the build will be on the smaller side we per usual, with 289 pieces. The upcoming Quantumania also follows what we saw from the previous two Ant-Man films, which each saw a single set released to pair with the theatrical debuts.

Ant-Man sets for the first two films

There’s really no telling just what the LEGO Ant-Man Quantumania set will stack up. We know that it will be set number 76256 and will retail for $29.99, which means that the overall model should be very similar to last year’s Multiverse of Madness set. Expect a release day on March 1, 2023, which will notably be after the tie-in film’s February 17 theatrical premiere. Whether that means the LEGO Group will be giving us a set that is packed with spoilers remains to be scene though.

It’s almost a given that Ant-Man will be making the cut with an updated suit, but whether or not the villain of Quantumania makes a LEGO appearance is still up in the air. It seems like the perfect opportunity to include Kang alongside a third minifigure from the Quantum Realm, but whether or not the LEGO Group will be fully delivering on this one-off set is still the ultimate question.

What are you hoping to see from the LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or Ant-Man Quantumania sets? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!