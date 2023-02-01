SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED Mechanical Gaming Keyboard falls to new low of $88 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Brown Switches for $87.99 shipped. Normally going for $117, this solid 25% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked. We have previously seen this keyboard go for as much as $160, though it has more recently gone for $117. This mechanical gaming keyboard will come with brown switches meaning you’ll get a soft tactile feel while typing and gaming, and it comes in a full-size layout meaning you’ll get a number pad with some additional editing keys. Each key has individual RGB backlighting that can be controlled through software, and the OLED display that comes integrated into this keyboard will also be controlled by the same software. This screen can display setting information, Discord messages, Spotify songs, and more. The included wrist rest attaches to the keyboard magnetically so it can be easily attached or removed depending on your needs. Keep reading for more.

Looking to save some cash? You could instead grab the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard League of Legends Edition for $60. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Brown switches being used here, giving audible, but not overly loud, and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. The detachable micro USB cable also makes transportation simpler and safer so you don’t damage the keyboard or connector.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another keyboard to compare against these options before committing to one? We’re also tracking the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX Deluxe Gaming Keyboard marked down to $95, a new all-time low price. This specific model comes with ASUS’ NX red linear key switches for fast actuation. The full-size design comes with an extra wide control key to help you out while gaming and even comes shipped with a magnetic wrist rest made from memory foam. There is even a privacy button that, when pressed, will minimize all your programs and mutes your PC audio.

SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The Apex 7 Keyboard has mechanical switches for 50 million keypresses. Blue switches are known for their click snap-action keypresses so you feel and hear exactly when a key registers. An integrated OLED Smart display with on-board storage is your command center for on-the-fly info from your game, Spotify, or Discord, and provides software-free customization for tweaking and saving your settings. An unbreakable aluminum alloy frame makes it a standout mechanical keyboard.

