Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV lands at $898 ahead of Super Bowl LVII ($502 off)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV for $898 shipped. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer is delivering only the second notable chance to save at $502 off while matching the all-time low. It was last on sale over the holiday shopping season, with today’s discount delivering the first markdown in over a month. As one of last year’s Hisense 2022 smart TVs, its U8H series arrives centered around a mini-LED panel that in this case measures 65 inches. Packed into the 4K display is 1,500-nit peak brightness backed by HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision and a 120Hz native refresh rate. Then all of the Google smart TV features provide effortless access to all of your favorite services, with four HDMI ports rounding out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Update: Amazon is now offering the TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 8K mini-LED UHD QLED Smart Roku TV for $1,299.99 shipped. Regularly $2,000 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this 120Hz 8K display is now $700 off the going rate. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

To complement the lead deal, Amazon is also marking down the smaller 55-inch version of Hisense U8H TV. This model delivers all of the same Google SmartTV features, mini-LED panel, and a Super Bowl-ready panel, just for less after dropping down to $649.99 at Amazon. The $50 price cut isn’t quite as enticing as the markdown above, but this does get you in on a new home theater experience at the second-best price yet from the usual $700 going rate.

Or you could just go with one of the even more affordable Hisense A6 series 4K Google TVs that went on sale last week. Delivering the best price cuts we’ve seen to date, there are several different sizes getting in on the savings all starting from $210 at Best Buy. Whether you’re just in search of less premium solution to replace an aging TV or want to score a new screen for the bedroom or office, these discounts from the usual $270 or higher price tags are worth a look.

Hisense 55-inch 4K mini-LED Smart Google TV features:

Like 4K great, but better. The 55U8H has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations bring vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t. Ultra Motion and 120Hz Native Refresh Rate.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!