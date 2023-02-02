Pick up a refurb Roku Streambar for your entertainment center down at $75 (Orig. $130)

For a limited time, Woot is offering the refurbished Roku Streambar with Voice Remote for $74.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. With a new condition streambar going for $130, this limited deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for one of these streaming solutions, new or refurbished. You will receive a 90-day limited Woot warranty with this refurbished soundbar. Here you will get a soundbar combined with a Roku streaming player which is capable of 4K HDR playback. The soundbar itself supports Dolby Audio although it cannot play Dolby Atmos content. Also included here is the Roku Voice Remote which will allow you to open your favorite streaming apps just by asking. Rounding out the Roku Streambar is support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, Alexa and Assistant integration, and Bluetooth for streaming from your phone. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Looking to grab a streaming player on its own? You could pick up the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.50 instead. As one of the latest offerings from Roku, this streaming stick is 30% faster than the previous version with better Wi-Fi coverage. You also have access to stream Dolby Vision HDR content with the feature set rounded out by AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled voice remote. You can learn more in our launch coverage.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your sound system? We’re currently tracking the refurbished Yamaha ATS-2090 2.1-Channel Soundbar System marked down to $160. Alongside built-in Alexa voice control is support for DTS Virtual:X surround sound with the soundbar and subwoofer. The soundbar also features 4K HDMI passthrough with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowing for wireless music streaming with services such as Spotify Connect. Audio can also be sent to the soundbar through an optical audio cable rather than the HDMI depending on your setup.

Roku Streambar features:

Built-in 4K streaming device: Enjoy an easy, fast interface with popular channels and endless free entertainment—stream in brilliant HD, 4K, and HDR picture with sharp resolution and vivid colors optimized for any TV

Watch what you love: Stream a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals and 300 plus live TV channels for free on The Roku Channel

Surprisingly big sound: Listen in awe as four internal speakers fill your room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio—calibrated for boosted volume and crisp dialogue, you’ll love how great your TV sounds at an incredible value

