WD’s 1TB My Passport USB-C portable SSD undercuts Amazon low at $85 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the WD My Passport 1TB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive at $84.99 shipped. Regularly $155 at Best Buy and more realistically $135 directly from Western Digital, this model is currently sitting at $100 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also $5 under our previous mention and the Amazon low. For further comparison, you’re looking at a 1,050MB/s portable SSD at $15 below the holiday pricing we spotted on SanDisk’s popular 1TB Extreme Portable SSD at $100 yesterday. The My Passport doesn’t have quite as rugged a build as the Extreme model, but you’re still landing a “drop-resistant construction [that] absorbs a maximum of 6.5-foot drops for durability.” From there, it sports the same amount of storage and speeds alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology, USB-C connectivity, 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and compatibility with Mac and PC machines. Head below for more details.

While today’s lead deal brings the MyPassport down to one of the lowest prices out there from a big brand hitting those kinds of speeds, you can still save a touch more with the Crucial X8. This one clocks in at the same 1,050MB/s, which tends to be more than enough for most casual users, with USB 3.2 support and a slightly lower $80 price of entry.

Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best portable SSDs out there for details on the most notable models across a series of price ranges. Then dive into the ongoing price drops on SanDisk’s latest 2TB PRO-G40 Thunderbolt variant, the WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 500GB RGB gaming SSD, and SanDisk’s popular 1TB Extreme Portable SSD.

WD My Passport Portable SSD features:

Secure and store important files safely in this Western Digital My Passport SSD. The fast data transfer rates of up to 1,050MB/s lets you move large amounts of content swiftly, while the 256-bit AES hardware encryption offers secure password protection. This Western Digital My Passport SSD features a maximum capacity of 1TB to store pictures, videos and documents, and the drop-resistant construction absorbs a maximum of 6.5-foot drops for durability.

