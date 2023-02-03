Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tempest Pirate RPG, inbento, QB Planets, and more

We have nearly made it through the work week now and it’s time to cap things off with all of today’s best iOS game and app deals. Leading the way in today’s Apple hardware offers are these iPhone 12 and 13 price drops starting from $330 shipped alongside Beats Fit Pro buds at new all-time lows, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight offers include titles like Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium, inbento, S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS, QB Planets, Animated 3D Knots, Enchanted Worlds 2, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Hello Human: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCalc Pro – Note Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AddonsBox for Minecraft PE: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Enchanted Worlds 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Gale of Windoria: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animated 3D Knots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VHS Synth | 80s Synthwave: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alpine Ski III: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: New Kirby’s Return to Dream Land remake $49, much more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: DoubleTake by Filmic Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Enchanted Worlds 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Behind the Frame: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stomped!: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Tempest:

Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests. Endless travels over the boundless seas, full of adventures and mysteries.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!