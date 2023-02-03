Today’s best game deals: New Kirby’s Return to Dream Land remake $49, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. SuperShop (formerly Daily Steals) is now offering pre-orders on the upcoming Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake for Nintendo Switch at $48.99 shipped. Simply use code SBSPKRBY at checkout. Regularly $60 on Amazon and elsewhere, this one is set for release on February 24, 2023 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked for pre-orders. Today’s deal is even a touch lower than the Nintendo voucher promotion we featured recently where you can land two full price $60 titles at $50 each, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe included. Note: Although this SuperShop offer is the lowest we have tracked, this pre-order might not deliver on day one – you might want to go with the Nintendo vouchers for a digital copy if you want to play it as soon as possible. This title debuted alongside the latest retailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom back during the September Direct presentation with 4-player local co-op, new gameplay mechanics, and more. Get a closer look in the launch trailer right here. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo Lunar New Year sale up to 75% off
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $46 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $50 (Reg. $60)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX $7 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $6 (Reg. $30)
- XCOM 2 Collection $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Live by the Sword: Tactics $5 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $40 (Reg. $60)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale
***PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale
- Sonic Origins PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Blade Runner Enhanced PSN $6 (Reg. $10)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War Ragnarök $48 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 Xbox $18 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 23 from $28 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions $20 (Reg. $100)
- Splinter Cell Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War Ragnarök digital $48 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19 (Reg. $40+)
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox $12 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from $6 (Reg. $20+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $39 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more
NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks
Xbox Developer_Direct event: Elder Scrolls, Redfall, more
Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins
Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off
8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!