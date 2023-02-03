Today’s best game deals: New Kirby’s Return to Dream Land remake $49, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. SuperShop (formerly Daily Steals) is now offering pre-orders on the upcoming Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake for Nintendo Switch at $48.99 shipped. Simply use code SBSPKRBY at checkout. Regularly $60 on Amazon and elsewhere, this one is set for release on February 24, 2023 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked for pre-orders. Today’s deal is even a touch lower than the Nintendo voucher promotion we featured recently where you can land two full price $60 titles at $50 each, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe included. Note: Although this SuperShop offer is the lowest we have tracked, this pre-order might not deliver on day one – you might want to go with the Nintendo vouchers for a digital copy if you want to play it as soon as possible. This title debuted alongside the latest retailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom back during the September Direct presentation with 4-player local co-op, new gameplay mechanics, and more. Get a closer look in the launch trailer right here. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!