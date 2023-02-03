Today’s best game deals: New Kirby’s Return to Dream Land remake $49, much more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $49

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. SuperShop (formerly Daily Steals) is now offering pre-orders on the upcoming Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remake for Nintendo Switch at $48.99 shipped. Simply use code SBSPKRBY at checkout. Regularly $60 on Amazon and elsewhere, this one is set for release on February 24, 2023 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked for pre-orders. Today’s deal is even a touch lower than the Nintendo voucher promotion we featured recently where you can land two full price $60 titles at $50 each, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe included. Note: Although this SuperShop offer is the lowest we have tracked, this pre-order might not deliver on day one – you might want to go with the Nintendo vouchers for a digital copy if you want to play it as soon as possible. This title debuted alongside the latest retailer for Zelda Tears of the Kingdom back during the September Direct presentation with 4-player local co-op, new gameplay mechanics, and more. Get a closer look in the launch trailer right here. Head below or some top picks and the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

