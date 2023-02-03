Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip and ANC have never sold for less at new low of $150 (Save $50), more

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Beats true wireless earbuds with free shipping across the board. An easy top pick is the latest Beats Fit Pro H1 Earbuds for $149.95 shipped in signature Beats Black, Sage Gray, and flashy Stone Purple styles. Regardless of which colorway you choose, today’s offer is down from the usual $200 going rate in order to not just deliver $50 in savings, but also a new all-time low. This is still one of the first offers since the Black Friday savings rolled around a few months ago, and undercuts those price cuts by an extra $10.

Beats Fit Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have never sold for this low since the fall debut. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $49.99 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a more affordable fitness experience. Down from $70, you’re looking at the first chance to save since back in November.

Taking the fitness earbuds design to a while different level, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds are also on sale as we end the work week. These take on the status of being the brand’s latest true wireless listening experience and fittingly back that with active noise cancellation as well as Spatial Audio support. But on the fitness front, there’s also built-in heart rate monitoring for keeping tabs on your workouts without an extra device. All of that at the $130 price point that’s more affordable than before.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

