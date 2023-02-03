Save $350 on GIGABYTE’s large 55-inch 4K 120Hz Gaming Monitor with Android TV at low of $750

Amazon is now offering the GIGABYTE S55U 55-inch 4K 120Hz Gaming Monitor for $749.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,100, this 32% discount, or solid $350 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this large format gaming display while still being among the first handful of drops to date. You may think the 55-inch size makes this too big to be a monitor and might as well be a TV, but the feature set is much more in line with monitors with AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility and with a 2ms response time for less motion blurring. You will get access to two HDMI 2.1 inputs for fully utilizing the 4K120Hz panel alongside the two HDMI 2.0 ports as well. You’re also looking at 140% coverage of the sRGB color space and 96% of the DCI-P3 gamut with this monitor supporting Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG content playback thanks to its 132 full array local dimming zones. There is even an Android TV built-in here so you can stream from your favorite services. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

One issue you may run into with this 55-inch monitor is your limited desk space which may not even be wide enough to support the monitor’s feet. In that case, be sure to check out the VIVO Wide Screen TV Desk Mount for $60. The GIGABYTE monitor uses a VESA 400x300mm mount, which this VIVO option supports, and you can elevate it above your desk with a cable management clip on the mount keeping wires off your desktop. You will be able to adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the monitor while desk mounting is handled by either the c-clamp or grommet clamp, though the grommet clamp will require a hole through your desk.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your gaming desktop’s internal storage? We’re currently tracking the WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB Gen4 Internal SSD marked down to $95, the lowest price we can find. While it might not have the integrated heatsink, and therefore won’t work with a PS5, it is a notable option for a PC build that comes in at under the $120 that model runs for right now. Nonetheless, it delivers modern PCIe Gen4 tech with “predictive loading, overhead balancing, and adaptive thermal management features to juice up your gaming performance.” Head over to our review for a closer look.

GIGABYTE S55U 55-inch 4K 120Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The GIGABYTE S55U is a 54.6 inch display with UHD resolution and equipped with the latest HDMI 2.1 at 120Hz refresh rate for the most fluid gaming experience and awesome picture quality. The 10-bit color and wide color gamut of 96% DCI-P3 offers outstanding color accuracy and consistecy. Built-in streaming services provide numerous movies and tv shows and it’s also customizable to download your desirable applications from the Android system. No matter if it’s for gaming or any other form of entertainment, the S55U can do it all!

