WD_BLACK 2022 model 7,300MB/s SN850X 1TB Gen4 internal SSD drops to $95 (Reg. $160)

Best Buy is now offering the WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB Gen4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $94.99 shipped. This model was unveiled back in May of last year at $160 just before we had a chance to go hands-on with it and the portable P40 model. Now down at the lowest price we can find, it is also $15 under the current $110 listing on Amazon and $5 below the lowest we have tracked there. Today’s deal is easily one of the lowest prices we have seen on a modern WD_BLACK internal that clocks in at 7,300MB/s. While it might not have the integrated heatsink, and therefore won’t work with a PS5, it is a notable option for a PC build that comes in at under the $120 that model runs for right now. Nonetheless, it delivers modern PCIe Gen4 tech with “predictive loading, overhead balancing, and adaptive thermal management features to juice up your gaming performance.” Head over to our review for a closer look and down below for more.

On the portable side of things, the aforementioned WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 500GB RGB gaming SSD is now sitting at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon at $66 shipped. You’ll also find the brand’s P10 model HDD variant going for just under $63 in the 2TB capacity right here as well.

Strap in for breakneck gaming speeds with the WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe internal SSD. Crush load times and slash throttling, lagging, and model pop-ins for a smooth, fast experience that lets you compete at your absolute peak. This purpose-built gaming drive comes in the capacity of 1TB. With the advanced features of Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only) plus speeds that approach the limits of the PCIe Gen43 interface, the WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD delivers top-tier performance to keep you playing, streaming, recording, and dominating the game.

