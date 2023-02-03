Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Power Bank Stand charges iPhone, AirPods, more at $80 (Save $20)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new Duo Wireless Charger Stand and Power Bank for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just launched at the very end of last year, today’s offer lands at 20% off the usual $100 price tag. It’s still one of the very first chances to save, and comes within $5 of the all-time low set during a limited-time launch promotion. Arriving as Satechi’s latest multi-device charger, the Duo Wireless Stand takes to refueling your gear while on-the-go with a built-in battery. Its 10,000mAh capacity is primed to handle topping off your iPhone 14 several times over, as well as giving some extra usage to AirPods and anything else that can plug in with a USB-C cable. We explore what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Also on sale, Amazon is now offering the Satechi Trio Wireless 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger for $89.99. Normally fetching $120, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings while delivering the lowest price in months. This comes within $4 of the all-time low from back in August of last year. Delivering a spot to refuel up to three devices simultaneously, the Trio Charging Pad can handle topping off your entire Apple kit. Everything is centered around a 7.5W pad with MagSafe support for magnetic alignment of iPhone 14 and the like. Then you’re looking at a secondary 5W Qi pad ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, as well as an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the nightstand or desk setup. You can also dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look

As we head into the weekend, all of today’s other best deals on gear for your iPhone or Android handset are up for grabs in the latest edition of our Smartphone Accessories post. With discounts starting from $9, you’ll find everything from chargers to cords, wall adapters, and more for outfitting your EDC and more on a budget.

Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand features:

The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a portable 3-in-1 Qi charger with an integrated 10000 mAh power bank, allowing you to charge up to three devices at a time. Features 1 Qi charger for smarthphones (10W Max) (7.5W for iPhones), 1 Qi AirPods charger (5W Max) and 1 USB-C port (18W Max), when no other device is being charged. The power bank can be charged through the USB-C port when it is not used to charge other devices.

