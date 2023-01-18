Tested: Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Stand pairs premium form with versatile charging function

As one of its final releases of the year, Satechi in December released its new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand. This unique offering delivers a complete charging station for your Apple kit in a design that can fit right in the palm of your hand, while also delivering a premium metal build. But is the final package premium enough to warrant the $100 price tag? Our latest Tested with 9to5Toys is on the case.

Hands-on with the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand

Satechi’s latest release arrives as the new Duo Wireless Charger – fittingly for its name are a pair of two Qi power pads that take on two different form-factors. Also leaning into its naming scheme, the power bank notably sports an adjustable stand that can fold up from the main unit to not only prop up your smartphone, but also reveal the secondary pad underneath.

That lets it top off iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2, or really any other combination of smartphone and earbuds on the market. Satechi complements its Duo Wireless Charger with a USB-C port on the back that really should have it be called the Trio, as the unit can also power a third device from its premium metal form-factor that houses a built-in 10,000mAh battery.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Features a wireless charging stand with a wireless charging base and an additional USB-C port so you can charge up to three devices simultaneously on the go with 10000mAh full battery capacity.

The Wireless Charger Power Stand takes up very little space and the foldable design allows you to fold it up easily, you can carry it in a bag or pocket anywhere at any time.

Support wireless charging for iPhones and AirPods or Samsung phones and Galaxy Buds. Advanced Qi wireless charging technology enables you to charge your device without plugging in a cable.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using Satechi’s latest portable power offering for the past few weeks here and have been pleasantly surprised by the whole package. Build quality with Satechi gear is something that normally stands out first and foremost, and that is easily one of the biggest highlights for the new Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand. Right out of the box, and I already knew that the company was going to be justifying its steep price point with the sturdy metal build. But there’s of course more to the story than just a shiny exterior.

The tilting stand is easily one of my favorite parts, and not just for being able to prop up a device. It has one of the sturdiest designs I’ve ever used from a portable charger. The hinge is just so smooth it is almost unreal, with zero give or wobble. It’s just such a solid build that makes the metal build underneath all the more notable.

As for the actual features, they’re just as solid, though I will get my biggest gripe with the functionality out of the way first. There’s no MagSafe. It’s something that would have made the $100 price point on the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand even easier to recommend, but without it, there’s going to be a lot of iPhone 14 owners who pass this up for something else. Satechi wouldn’t have even had to change the 7.5W output found on the main Qi pad! The magnetic functionality would have just gone such a long way to make this already great accessory even better.

That out of the way, I do have to say that everything else with Satechi’s latest fits in with what you’d expect from the price point. The 3-in-1 charging features make it as versatile as power banks come these days, and the multi-angle stand is just so handy. I’ve reviewed some MagSafe offerings out there that do the trick in a pinch, but the experience here is actually solid enough that I’ve been going out of my way to use the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand to prop up my device far more than I used to. Watching Rangers hockey games while out and about certainly helps put that feature to use, but it’s still something that makes the accessory really shine.

The AirPods charger on the back is also quite the nice touch, though it’s more of a feature that I’ve found to be thankful for in a pinch rather than relying on it all the time. That couldn’t be further from the truth with the USB-C port, as it comes in handy literally every day for faster iPhone refuels or just topping off my Apple Watch on an overnight trip.

All of that makes the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand a perfect option for traveling. If you rely on one of those nifty 3-in-1 charging stations at home on the desk or nightstand, then it’s time to meet the new mobile counterpart. It’s near perfect in its current form, only really being held back by what I wish it could have been. But even so, the $100 price tag is easily justified. I’ll be keeping this one in my everyday carry for the time being, easily whenever I know I’ll be gone overnight. Everything from the durable build to the stylish design and flexibly functionality standout, which is about all I can ask from the likes of Satechi.

