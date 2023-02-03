Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker $23 (Reg. $40), more

The official Cambridge Soundworks Amazon storefront is offering the OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $22.97 once you clip the on-page coupon in multiple colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $40, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since December when the SUP color fell to $20.50 and is the second-lowest all-time. This speaker is perfect for taking on road trips, to the back yard, or even just into the shower for those late night or early morning concert sessions. It’s completely waterproof with an IPX7 rating, meaning that it can be immersed in water up to three feet for 30 minutes before you need to worry about any type of damage, which allows it to be used outside in the rain or anywhere else with splash contact for hours. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 20 hours before it’s time to plug back in, and Bluetooth 5.0 delivers a range of up to 100 feet before the connection will get wonky.

OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA (4th Gen) combines 14+ watt peak output power Volume Booster from two precision neodymium drivers and proprietary bass radiator to pump out the top quality full range, remarkably crystal clear high and mid sound, and bass beyond its size! Play it loud, distortion-free even at max volume! The perfect home speaker and travel speaker that packs a punch. Connect up to 4 OontZ Angle 3 ULTRA 4th Gen speakers together and play your music with incredible left and right stereo via OontZ app! PLAY YOUR MUSIC IN TWO DIFFERENT AREAS SIMULTANEOUSLY – Set the speakers to play in full stereo and place them in two different areas. NOTE: Speakers sold separately – Dual Mode is not compatible with previous generations of Angle 3 ULTRA speakers, only works with Angle 3 ULTRA 4th Gen speakers

