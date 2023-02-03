Affordable 2022 TCL 4-Series 4K Smart TVs just hit new Amazon all-time lows from $218

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on 2022 model TCL 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TVs. First up, we have the 50-inch model down at $239.99 shipped. This one launched last summer at $300 on Amazon and regularly fetches as much at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and is delivering a new Amazon all-time low at $10 under the previous best price we have tracked there. While it might not be the most high-end and feature-rich option out there, anyone looking for an affordable 4K display will want to check out these TCL offers. Whether you’re the type to not make good use of all the bells and whistles anyway, or maybe you’re just looking for a simple set for the home office or guest room, these more basic sets deliver only the most important features you really need; 4K panels and direct access to streaming service with a few HDMI ports on the back. Head below for more TCL deals.

Looking to step it up a notch instead? Check out this more feature-packed 50-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 VIZIO model we spotted on sale this more at $500 shipped. Then dive into our wide-ranging Super Bowl 4K TV roundup for even more.

Stunning 4K Ultra HD: Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD. Plus your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are enhanced to near Ultra HD resolution with advanced 4K Upscaling.

High Dynamic Range: HDR delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience.

Simple, customizable home screen: Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices are front-and-center. No more flipping through inputs or wading through complicated menus.

Stream what you love: Enjoy free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more.

Endless free entertainment: Access the best selection of free entertainment with 250+ live TV channels, award-winning Roku Originals, in-season shows, hit movies, kids’ TV and more.

