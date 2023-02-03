VIZIO’s 50-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 MQX 4K QLED HDR Smart TV just hit the Amazon low at $500

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model VIZIO 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $499.99 shipped. This model launched last summer and carries a regular $630 price tag. Today’s deal is $130 off the going rate, matching the Best Buy sale price, and delivering a new Amazon all-time low. VIZIO tends to deliver notable specs for the price, and this model is no exception. You’re looking at a 4K (2160p) 120Hz panel, Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant gear. Gamers will also appreciate the AMD FreeSync Premium, Variable Refresh Rate tech, and “240FPS on PC.” Built-in Wi-Fi, a USB port, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio round out the connectivity options here. Head below for more details.

A more affordable option in the 4K 50-inch category comes by way of the Hisense A6 Series Class 4K UHD Smart Google model. While not quite as feature-rich overall – there’s no 120Hz panel or AirPlay 2 support here – this model comes in at half the price right now on Amazon and will still deliver a solid 4K display to your setup.

If you’re looking to step up to a 2022 OLED model from LG, however, the deals we spotted yesterday are worth a closer look. Alongside straight up cash discounts, BuyDig just upped the ante on the Visa gift cards and is now offering up to $250 in bonus credit on top of the LG C2 OLED evo Smart TV deals, including models from 48 inches all the way up to the larger 77-inch variant. Get a closer look at those right here and be sure to scope out this deal on Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV.

VIZIO 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

Experience the extraordinary. Celebrate VIZIO’s 20th Anniversary with the NEW VIZIO M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV. Step up to immersive Active Full Array LED streaming and gaming with 1 billion+ colors of picture perfection, all wrapped in VIZIO’s ThinFrame Design. America’s Smart TV gives you millions of movies, shows, sports, news, free channels, and more in seconds.

