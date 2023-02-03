VIZIO’s 50-inch 120Hz AirPlay 2 MQX 4K QLED HDR Smart TV just hit the Amazon low at $500

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterVIZIO
Reg. $630 $500
VIZIO 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model VIZIO 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $499.99 shipped. This model launched last summer and carries a regular $630 price tag. Today’s deal is $130 off the going rate, matching the Best Buy sale price, and delivering a new Amazon all-time low. VIZIO tends to deliver notable specs for the price, and this model is no exception. You’re looking at a 4K (2160p) 120Hz panel, Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, four HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant gear. Gamers will also appreciate the AMD FreeSync Premium, Variable Refresh Rate tech, and “240FPS on PC.” Built-in Wi-Fi, a USB port, Bluetooth, and digital optical audio round out the connectivity options here. Head below for more details. 

A more affordable option in the 4K 50-inch category comes by way of the Hisense A6 Series Class 4K UHD Smart Google model. While not quite as feature-rich overall – there’s no 120Hz panel or AirPlay 2 support here – this model comes in at half the price right now on Amazon and will still deliver a solid 4K display to your setup.  

If you’re looking to step up to a 2022 OLED model from LG, however, the deals we spotted yesterday are worth a closer look. Alongside straight up cash discounts, BuyDig just upped the ante on the Visa gift cards and is now offering up to $250 in bonus credit on top of the LG C2 OLED evo Smart TV deals, including models from 48 inches all the way up to the larger 77-inch variant. Get a closer look at those right here and be sure to scope out this deal on Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV

VIZIO 50-inch MQX Series Premium 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

Experience the extraordinary. Celebrate VIZIO’s 20th Anniversary with the NEW VIZIO M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV. Step up to immersive Active Full Array LED streaming and gaming with 1 billion+ colors of picture perfection, all wrapped in VIZIO’s ThinFrame Design. America’s Smart TV gives you millions of movies, shows, sports, news, free channels, and more in seconds.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater VIZIO

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch 4 car mount keeps...
Grow your own herbs and veggies indoors with an AeroGar...
Save $200 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 at ...
Amazon now offers up to 30% off Instant Pot cookers, co...
iPhone 13 hits $560 in Woot’s latest refurb Apple...
Beats Fit Pro with H1 chip and ANC have never sold for ...
Affordable backup storage awaits with WD’s My Pas...
Pick up a refurb Roku Streambar for your entertainment ...
Load more...
Show More Comments