Today’s Android game and app deals: Golf Peaks, Tempest, Sheltered, inbento, more

Friday afternoon has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of Android game and app deals. Alongside the Google Play software offers, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 and iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W charging stand down at $38. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like EZ Notes, Golf Peaks, Tempest: Pirate RPG, The Escapists 2, Sheltered, inbento, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete…Various block types to experiment with…Unique card-based movement system…Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere.

