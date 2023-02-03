Today’s Android game and app deals: Golf Peaks, Tempest, Sheltered, inbento, more

Friday afternoon has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of Android game and app deals. Alongside the Google Play software offers, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 and iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W charging stand down at $38. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like EZ Notes, Golf Peaks, Tempest: Pirate RPG, The Escapists 2, Sheltered, inbento, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- EZ Notes – Notes Voice Notes FREE (Reg. $1)
- Annabelle ui icon pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Golf Peaks $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium $7 (Reg. $14)
- The Escapists 2 $1 (Reg. $7)
- The Escapists $1 (Reg. $6.50)
- Flockers $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Worms 4 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Sheltered $0.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Alien Shooter $1 (Reg. $5)
- Alien Shooter 2 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $5)
- inbento $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Majesty－The Northern Expansion $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- The Tiny Bang Story: Premium $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Scientific Calculator Scalar $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Enchanted Worlds 2 FREE (Reg. $4)
- FRAMED 2 $3 (Reg. $5)
- FRAMED $2 (Reg. $3)
- Chameleon Run $1 (Reg. $2)
- Wayward Souls $4 (Reg. $7)
- Star Vikings Forever $2 (Reg. $5)
- realMyst $4 (Reg. $7)
- Pumped BMX 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Invert – Tile Flipping Puzzles $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Lumino City $3 (Reg. $5)
- Death Road to Canada $6 (Reg. $10)
- Lichtspeer $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- Whispering Willows $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- Behind the Frame $4 (Reg. $6)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery $1 (Reg. $3)
More on Golf Peaks:
Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete…Various block types to experiment with…Unique card-based movement system…Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere.
