Rest your Pixel 7 on iOttie’s iON Wireless Duo 15W charging stand at $38 (Reg. $50)

Amazon currently offers the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $38.54 shipped. Hitting the third-best price we’ve seen to date, you’re looking at a 24% discount from the usual $50 going rate. It comes within $3 of our previous mention from back in December, is the first markdown since, and within $6 of the all-time low from Black Friday. iOttie’s latest charging stand arrives for Pixel 7/Pro owners thanks to its Made for Google certified design that can refuel two devices at once. Its main 15W upright Qi charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top off Pixel buds and other earbuds. You can also get more insight on the whole experience in our hands-on review

If recharging two devices at once isn’t a must for your new nightstand upgrade, going with Anker’s popular PowerWave 10W Qi Stand is a great alternative. Not only will you still benefit from the upright charging position, but this option is also more affordable thanks to the under $20 price tag it carries on Amazon.

For your on-the-road setup, iOttie also has you covered with its popular Easy One Touch 4 car mount that is also on sale as we end the work week. Now marked down to just $16, this must-have accessory has earned itself quite the fan-favorite status amongst 9to5Toys’ readers over the years, and now it is at one of the best prices ever from the usual $23 going rate.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

