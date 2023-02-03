Turn food scraps into gardening gold with this high-tech composter, now $490 (Reg. $699)

For any gardener, compost is pure gold. So, why not make your own? The Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter turns your food scraps into ready-to-use organic compost in just two hours, with zero effort required. Right now, you can grab it for just $489 (Reg. $699) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Many committed gardeners have a compost bin in the backyard. The idea is that you put your food scraps in at the top, and eventually, nice fresh compost comes out at the bottom.

The problem is, this whole process takes weeks. And that’s assuming you have an outside space for a compost bin.

Reencle Prime provides a high-tech solution. Featured at CES, this tabletop composter is home to unique micro-organisms that can break down your food scraps in just two hours. That includes even very acidic or salty foods.

To use the composter, you simply wave a hand near the Reencle Prime and the lid opens automatically. You then slide in your food scraps, and allow the device to work.

Reencle Prime is almost silent in operation, and the composter has a three-layer filtration system to control odor.

Once the process is complete, you will have a load of nutrient-rich compost that is ready to put in your garden. This means faster-growing, healthier plants, and up to 90% less food waste.

The experts at Good Housekeeping tried the Reencle Prime at CES 2022, and came back with great reviews: “Our pros on the show floor were impressed with the minimal sounds it made during operation, as well as its sleek, yet unobtrusive design.”

