Protect your Apple Pencil 2 with elago’s classic silicone case at under $10 (Up to 30% off)

Joining today’s price drop on Apple’s latest official iPad stylus, as part of its Lightning deals, the official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Classic Case for Apple Pencil 2 from $9.79. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a limited-time deal and will be available for today only or until the discounted stock runs out. Most colors typically fetch $15 at Amazon with the yellow model generally sitting in the $13 range. Today’s deals are matching our previous mention from back in December at up to 30% off the going rate. A fun way to protect your Apple Pencil 2 from scratches and scrapes, the elago Pencil Case also adds a pop of color to the experience. The brand’s usual silicone construction might even provide a better grip when taking notes and doodling. Head below for more details.

There really aren’t a ton of options from brands we have much experience with for less than the elago deals above. elago is one of the best in the business when it comes to these quirky and fun accessory designs – much like its tasty new Ice Cream AirPods Pro 2 case and the classic Mac W3 stand for Apple Watch Ultra – but you can save a touch more with the AHASTYLE Duotone Case that features a similar design and a price under $9 Prime shipped.

As we mentioned above, and joining the holiday pricing on AirPods Pro 2, the official Apple Pencil 2 is now seeing a notable price drop at Amazon. Regularly $129, you can land one for $90 shipped right now for the second-best discount to date coming within $1 of the all-time low. The rest of the details you need are waiting in this morning’s deal coverage.

elago Classic Case for Apple Pencil 2 features:

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. from a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

Bringing back a classic design to change your stylus pencil into a #2 pencil! not only is this design ergonomic, it feels familiar! bring back some nostalgia by mixing the old school with the new school! most cases compatible with ipad work with the pencil case as long as it does not have a pencil holder, sleeve, or latch.

Premium silicone was used to create this awesome product so that it can help protect your stylus and the surface it attaches to. silicone prevents scratches on the surface it rests on and keeps it securely there with amazing grip. the case is compatible with ipad and attaches magnetically as if there was no case at all!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!