elago’s tasty new Ice Cream AirPods Pro 2 case surfaces from $15 Prime shipped

The new elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro 2 case has surfaced. Reissuing one of its more popular and eye-catching designs for Apple’s latest-generation earbuds, elago’s new sweet dessert-inspired sheath has arrived. The brand’s first batch of AirPods Pro 2 cases launched back in September, just after its compatible lanyard strap, with the usual colorful liquid silicone treatment, but the new-generation ice cream was no where to be found at the time. That all changes today as it has now popped up on Amazon in four colorways starting from $14.99 Prime shipped. Head below for more details.

elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro 2 case

Last we heard from the brand it was unveiling its new iMac-inspired Magnetic iPad Pro stand and folio covers in four colorful styles. But following in the footsteps of its reissued W5 Game Boy-style stand for Apple Watch Ultra, but has now updated its vibrant ice cream cover for AirPods Pro 2.

One thing folks familiar with the previous AirPods Pro model will notice right away is that there’s not much different here. You’re looking at what appears to be the same colorful two-piece design to wrap your second-generation Apple buds in an equally playful and relatively protective cover. If it tastes good, don’t change the recipe.

Wireless charging compatible with an included carabiner, the only real difference we can see right now is there is no yellow colorway available just yet on the AirPods Pro 2 version. As much as we love the elago ice cream cases, and its other whimsical designs for that matter, its hard to not be a least little disappointed here. There’s no specific cutouts for the speakers or Apple’s new lanyard strap.

Nonetheless, the (not so) new elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro 2 case is here and comes in at the same price as the previous-generation models starting from $14.99, depending on your color (flavor) of choice.

