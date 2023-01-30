elago refreshes popular W3 stand for Apple Watch Ultra with same classic Mac design

After seeing elago refresh another one of its classic Apple Watch accessories for the newer Ultra wearable, the company is back today to start the week with another updated release. The new version of elago W3 Stand arrives with an altered build to fit perfectly with Apple Watch Ultra alongside all of the classic Macintosh stylings.

elago’s new W3 stand is made for Apple Watch Ultra

Just at the start of the month, elago took the wraps off the first of its accessory refreshes to arrive for Apple Watch Ultra. The W5 Game Boy stand was already a fan-favorite amongst 9to5Toys readers, and is now even more compelling now that it works with all of Apple’s wearables. Now in much of the same vein, elago is updating another of its accessories, this time putting some nostalgic Apple designs in the spotlight.

Before elago branched out into giving your accessories a coat of classic gaming polish, it was originally all about the pairing your modern Apple gear with some more nostalgic flair. Going back to those roots, the latest Apple Watch Ultra add-on outfits your included fast charger with some classic Macintosh designs. The soft silicone build remains the same as before, just with a tweaked design to accomodate the larger wearable from Apple.

The stand has a slot inside for easily looping one of Apple’s chargers into place, as well as a cut out on the front where the screen should be for turning the Nightstand Mode graphic into a little display on the nightstand or desk. Its silicone design not only keeps your wearable protected from scuffs and the like, but also helps keep the while package in place. And while this model is designed for Apple Watch Ultra, the refreshed W3 stand from elago still works with Series 8 and all previous-generation wearables, too.

While we’re still waiting for this one to land on the company’s own website, the elago W3 Apple Watch stand is now up for grabs via its official Amazon storefront. It arrives with the same price tag as the original model, outfitting your charging setup with all of the signature old school Apple vibes for $13.99. There are two different styles available at the time of launch, with a classic off-white colorway being joined by a refreshed black offering.

