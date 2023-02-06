Google Pixel Watch brings Wear OS to your wrist at second-best price of $300 (Save $50)

Best Buy is now offering the recently-released Google Pixel Watch for $299.99 shipped in four different styles. Also matched over at Amazon. Dropping down from its usual $350 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while landing at the second-best price to date. It comes within $1 of the all-time low, is only the fourth time on sale since launching last fall, and the best we’ve seen in nearly 2 months.

Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene earlier this fall and arrives as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Google Pixel Watch bands to help mix up the look of your new wearable. There are several different styles included in the promotion, including the more stylish woven bands to the sportier Active Bands. Pricing currently starts at $43, and is down from the usually up to $59 going rates.

This week is also kicking off with a wide-ranging Google sale to land some new gear for that special someone ahead of Valentine’s Day or just to give yourself a New Year EDC upgrade. Both of the brand’s latest handsets lead the way, with Pixel 7/Pro smartphones starting a $499 and delivering $100 or more in savings. Then just don’t forget that both of Google’s latest earbuds are also on sale.

Google Pixel Watch features:

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful circular, domed design and new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. And with the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home.

