Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Templar Battleforce Elite, Traffix, iWriter Pro, more

Monday morning has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. Joining today’s app deals, we also have rare deals on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad as well as a return to the all-time low on AirPods Pro 2 at $200 shipped. Down below, you’ll find price drops on titles like Templar Battleforce Elite, Traffix: City Rush, Package Inc., ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, iWriter Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Lock Screen 16: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Music: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Geofency • Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Fitness Stats: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Dual-fisheye viewer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Hello Human: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCalc Pro – Note Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AddonsBox for Minecraft PE: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Enchanted Worlds 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Gale of Windoria: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animated 3D Knots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VHS Synth | 80s Synthwave: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alpine Ski III: $1 (Reg. $2)

Templar Battleforce is an addictive mix of strategic combat and army building with the precision gameplay of RPGs. Step into a Leviathan mech and lead the Templar Knights in battle against fierce Xenos. Create your own unique Battleforce by recruiting an array of Templar specialists — and invent distinct strategies for your fireteams. Deploy your forces in tactical scenarios that challenge both novice and veteran alike. Put your best strategies to the test and see if you can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this futuristic turn-based wargame.

