Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Templar Battleforce Elite, Traffix, iWriter Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Monday morning has arrived and with it we have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. Joining today’s app deals, we also have rare deals on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad as well as a return to the all-time low on AirPods Pro 2 at $200 shipped. Down below, you’ll find price drops on titles like Templar Battleforce Elite, Traffix: City Rush, Package Inc., ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, iWriter Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Lock Screen 16: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Deep Sleep, Insomnia Help: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Music: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Geofency • Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Fitness Stats: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Dual-fisheye viewer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, Sonic Origins $20, more

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Hello Human: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DayCalc Pro – Note Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AddonsBox for Minecraft PE: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Enchanted Worlds 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Gale of Windoria: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animated 3D Knots: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: VHS Synth | 80s Synthwave: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alpine Ski III: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Templar Battleforce Elite:

Templar Battleforce is an addictive mix of strategic combat and army building with the precision gameplay of RPGs. Step into a Leviathan mech and lead the Templar Knights in battle against fierce Xenos. Create your own unique Battleforce by recruiting an array of Templar specialists — and invent distinct strategies for your fireteams. Deploy your forces in tactical scenarios that challenge both novice and veteran alike. Put your best strategies to the test and see if you can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in this futuristic turn-based wargame.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Magnetic Air Vent Smartph...
LEGO teases upcoming 6,000-piece Lord of the Rings Rive...
Backcountry 2-Day Flash Sale takes extra 20% off Patago...
Hisense’s VRR 55/65-inch U6H 4K smart Google TVs ...
Apple Watch Series 7 is now a better value from $270 (O...
Sengled’s RGBW Smart LED Light Bars see 45% disco...
Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks o...
Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand falls to $21 with del...
Load more...
Show More Comments