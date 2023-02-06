Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, Sonic Origins $20, more

Justin Kahn -
50% off $30
Mario + Rabbids- Sparks of Hope

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Witch for $29.99 shipped. While this one has been sitting in the $40 range as of late, it carries a $60 regular price and is now 50% off. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and a great opportunity to land the latest title in the series in your collection. We were big fans of the experience after going hands-on. It injects new excitement into the genre while delivering a wonderfully vibrant Mushroom Kingdom crossover experience that truly belongs on the Switch. Players are tasked with a building a team to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy” with a fresh batch of boss battles standing in the way. All-new gameplay mechanics and abilities and delightful cast of characters are all ready and waiting here. Get a closer look in our review and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***GoldenEye 007 is now live!

***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale

***PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale

Pre-orders:



Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

