Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, Sonic Origins $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Witch for $29.99 shipped. While this one has been sitting in the $40 range as of late, it carries a $60 regular price and is now 50% off. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and a great opportunity to land the latest title in the series in your collection. We were big fans of the experience after going hands-on. It injects new excitement into the genre while delivering a wonderfully vibrant Mushroom Kingdom crossover experience that truly belongs on the Switch. Players are tasked with a building a team to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy” with a fresh batch of boss battles standing in the way. All-new gameplay mechanics and abilities and delightful cast of characters are all ready and waiting here. Get a closer look in our review and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!