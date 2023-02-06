Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30, Sonic Origins $20, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Witch for $29.99 shipped. While this one has been sitting in the $40 range as of late, it carries a $60 regular price and is now 50% off. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and a great opportunity to land the latest title in the series in your collection. We were big fans of the experience after going hands-on. It injects new excitement into the genre while delivering a wonderfully vibrant Mushroom Kingdom crossover experience that truly belongs on the Switch. Players are tasked with a building a team to “rescue the uncanny Sparks throughout the galaxy” with a fresh batch of boss battles standing in the way. All-new gameplay mechanics and abilities and delightful cast of characters are all ready and waiting here. Get a closer look in our review and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $40)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX $7 (Reg. $20)
- Live by the Sword: Tactics $5 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $50 (Reg. $60)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale
***PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale
- Sonic Origins PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Blade Runner Enhanced PSN $6 (Reg. $10)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 23 Xbox $18 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions $20 (Reg. $100)
- Splinter Cell Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
- FIFA 23 from $18 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
