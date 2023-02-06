PopSockets’ MagSafe PopWallet+ sees rare 30% price drop today down to $28 (Reg. $40)

Verizon is now offering the MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ for $27.99 shipped in all colorways. Regularly $40, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Over at Amazon, where they are still fetching the full $40 and rarely go on sale, we have never seen them drop below $32. If you’re one of those folks that needs the extra PopSockets grip on the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14, this is a notable option that also includes some wallet capacity as well. The back-mounted grip doubles a viewing stand of sorts while the wallet pocket can carry up to three of your most important cards/IDs. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something in the magnetic wallet category with a more slim line design and without the grip, something like the Spigen Valentinus MagFit is a notable option. This one starts at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, comes in a brown or black colorway and with your choice of a 2- or 3-card capacity. Check out our launch coverage for more details.

Prefer to go the first-party route? We are currently tracking a pair of notable price drops on both the original Apple MagSafe wallet as well as the latest edition with Find My tech in place. The former is now marked down to $25 while the latter is fetching $48 shipped at Amazon, down from the regular $59 price tag. Get all of the details you need on those right here.

MagSafe PopSockets PopWallet+ features:

lus for Magsafe simply attaches to your MagSafe-compatible case for a sleek and secure way to carry your cards on your phone, plus with integrated PopGrip

Built-in magnets securely attach to MagSafe-compatible cases

Offers a sleek and secure way to carry your cards on your phone. Knit elastic sock holds up to 3 cards .Credit cards are shielded from magnets when in wallet

Dimensions: Wallet width: 57.35mm, Wallet length: 87.77mm, Wallet thickness: 7.32mm

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!