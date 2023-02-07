Amazon’s new smart Halo Rise lamp with speaker, sleep tracking, more returns to $110 low

Amazon is now offering its new Halo Rise smart lamp for $109.99 shipped. After first launching back in September and seeing its very first price drop back at the top of the year, it has now returned to its all-time low price. This is 21% off the $140 going rate and matching the best price we have tracked from Amazon. For those unfamiliar here, you’re looking at Amazon’s latest intelligent night stand companion. It delivers a hybrid setup with a built-in wake-up light designed to “simulate the colors and gradual brightening of sunrise,” a smart speaker with Alexa voice commands, and sleep tracking abilities. The “silent, no-contact sensor technology” is used to measure body movement and breathing alongside the ability to hear sleep summaries, wake to music, or set up a Routine with Echo gear integration.” A 6-month Halo membership is included to unlock its full potential – it will renew at $3.99 a month thereafter, but you can choose to forgo the ongoing payment plan manually. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for more.

While not quite as feature-rich overall, if something more in the wake-up light category will suit your needs, the $50 Philips with sunrise simulation might do the trick. However, on the other side of things, the new Amazon Echo Show sale that launched this morning will deliver visual smart control, built-in speakers, and more (essentially everything but the light) to your nightstand starting from $45. Take a closer look at those deals right here.

Then head straight over to our smart home hub for even more ways to upgrade your living space with intelligent new gear at a discount. One highlight offer you’ll find there, among the many, is Google’s new wired Nest Doorbell with 24/7 recording. This model is now seeing its very first notable discount today at $153 shipped, down from the regular $180 price tag. Al of the details and historical pricing information you’ll need is waiting in today’s coverage.

Halo Rise features:

Sleep smarter, sleep better — Bedside sleep tracker works with the Halo app to analyze sleep and provide recommendations on how to improve it.

Built for accuracy — Uses silent, no-contact sensor technology, measuring body movement and breathing to calculate sleep stages.

Works in the background — Nothing to wear or charge, nothing on your bed. Monitors room temperature, humidity, and light.

Wakes you naturally — Wake-up Light simulates the colors and gradual brightening of sunrise. Smart Alarm senses the ideal sleep stage for getting up.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!