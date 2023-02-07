Google’s new wired Nest Doorbell with 24/7 recording sees first discount to $153 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now discounting the new wired Google Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen for $153 shipped. Typically fetching $180, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching last winter. That’s 15% off the usual going rate and delivering a new all-time low. Stepping up to deliver all of the features as the recent battery-powered offering, the new wired Nest Video Doorbell also arrives with the 24/7 recording feature that its untethered counterpart was missing. It packs much of the same refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore, integrates with Nest and your Assistant setup in much of the same way with 1080p recording to its local storage. Though keep in mind, you’ll have to rely on your standard doorbell wiring in order to get this smart home upgrade all set up. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

The Blink Video Doorbell on the otherhand is a much more affordable way to bring some package protection to the front door. While you’ll be ditching the Assistant integration for Alexa support, this offering can be set up to use the internal battery or your home’s wiring depending on the setup. It packs 1080p recording to pair with two-way audio, as well as motion alerts and the option of pairing with the Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage, all at the $50 price point.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a collection of other accessories for your automated setup be it for pairing with Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. In the way of some flashier upgrades, we’re tracking multi-colored offerings from the likes of Nanoleaf, Govee, and Sengled that clock in with more flair than the featured discount above.

Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!