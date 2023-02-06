Amazon’s Echo Show 15 sees first discount since Cyber Monday at $195 (Save $55), more

After seeing its latest lineup of Fire tablets as well as Kindle e-readers go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying over the savings to a collection of Echo smart displays. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining the sale is the Echo Show 15 for $194.99. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts the third-best discount yet at $55 off. This is the first chance to save since back on Cyber Monday, as well.

Delivering Amazon’s largest screen-based Alexa experience yet, the Echo Show 15 is fittingly centered around a wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen. You’ll find all of the usual hands-free voice control access for commanding smart home devices and the like, as well as some more novel features allowed by the screen form-factor. The new Visual ID feature will automatically adjust content based on who’s in the room, and the larger display now supports a refreshed widget system for showing off family reminders, photos, and much more. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Amongst all of the other price cuts we’re featuring here at 9to5Toys this week, Monday is launching by putting Amazon’s latest tech in the spotlight. Joining the price cuts above on the Alexa displays, we’re tracking chances to lock-in some savings on the most recent lineup of Fire TV streamers, Kindles, and Fire tablets, all at some of the best prices to date.

Amazon Echo Show 15 features:

Reimagine how your family stays organized and entertained with a personalized smart display that helps keep everyone on track and in sync. You can mount it on a wall or display it with a compatible stand in portrait or landscape orientation. Choose the widgets you see on the home screen so you can glance at the information that’s most important to you and your family.

