LEGO officially reveals new Lord of the Rings Rivendell set with 6,167 pieces and 15 minifigs

After a teaser earlier in the week, today we’re getting an official look at the all-new LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell set. Stacking up to over 6,000 pieces, this massive display-worthy creation officially reboots the brick-built world of J. R. R. Tolkien complete with tons of intricate details, 10 minifigures, and so much more. Launching on March 6, we breakdown everything you need to know about the new set $500 set below.

LEGO Rivendell set officially revealed!

First teased by the LEGO Group back on Monday courtesy of a fun little Tweet, we’re now getting an offical look at the new Rivendell set in all of its glory. Stacking up to 6,167 pieces, the Elven stronghold arrives as set number 10316 and is the first minifigure-scale creation from the Lord of the Rings theme in nearly a decade.

Measuring over 15 inches tall and 29.5 inches wide, the set splits into three different sections to signify different key elements from the Lord of the Rings. There’s the tower on the far left side, which sits next to the iconic council ring and then the gazebo with river and bridge. Packed within are tons of details to make use of those over 6,100 pieces, which also makes this not only the most accurate set from the Tolkien franchise to date, but also the biggest.

Circling back to those three different sections, the first and most important one stacks up to the Council Ring, which has a semicircular ring of chairs for the council and the plinth where the ring is first revealed and the Fellowship discuss how to destroy it. There’s also some other fun inclusions like Frodo’s bedroom, as well as Elrond’s study with a fair share of callbacks to the franchise in either case.

Then in the second section to left, there is the elven tower featuring five Elven statues of unnamed famous warriors from the past. And to the right, you’ll find the ability to recreate the scene where the Fellowship departs Rivendell, with the gazebo, river, and bridge making the cut into the final LEGO model.

It wouldn’t be Rivendell without some minifigures, and the LEGO Group is certainly delivering with 15 different characters. To start, all nine members of the Fellowship make the cut including Gandalf the Grey, Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck, Peregrin “Pippin” Took, egolas, Gimli, Boromir and Aragorn. Then there are some extra figures to round out the set, like Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, and some additional elves and dwarves.

It’ll be officially launching next month on March 5 for LEGO VIP members. Then after three days of exclusivity, all builders will be able to begin bringing home the LEGO Rivendell set on March 8. It’ll retail for $499.99 here in the United States, too. To help launch the massive set, the LEGO Group will also be bundling in a free BrickHeadz pack including Frodo and Golum.

9to5Toys’ Take

Look, I’m not even a Lord of the Rings fan, but WOW! The LEGO Group really delivered just about everything fans of the franchise could want in a display-worthy set like Rivendell. It has all of the details, the minifigures, and the massive size that builders have been clamoring for from Middle-Earth. I’m sure that a lot of builders are going to be put off by the $500 price tag, but if there has been any set as of late worth the cash, this one has to be it.

