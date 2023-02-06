LEGO teases upcoming 6,000-piece Lord of the Rings Rivendell set, expected for March 1

Today, the LEGO Group has taken to its official Twitter account to tease an upcoming set that fans have long been waiting for. Marking the return of the actual Lord of the Rings theme, the magical sanctuary Rivendell will be getting the brick-built treatment for only the second time ever.

LEGO Rivendell teased from Lord of the Rings

Back at the start of the year, the LEGO Group excited builders by officially brought by the Lord of the Rings theme with a pair of BrickHeadz kits. Fans of the franchise were hoping that it would lead to some actual playscale sets, or better yet some display-focused models, and now that has come to pass with today’s teaser for the upcoming LEGO Rivendell set.

Showcased in the Tweet, the single second video shows the One Ring drop onto the ground only to reflect the image of the upcoming kit. We really don’t get a good look at all of the details, though it’s enough to confirm that Rivendell will be getting the LEGO treatment. There have long been rumors of a direct to consumer LEGO set from Lord of the Rings that would arrive as kit number 10316, and now we’re getting actual info that it’s on the way from the mouth of the LEGO Group itself.

As for the build itself, we’re expecting to see the new Rivendell model stack up to somewhere close to 6,000 pieces and clock in with an equally-massive $500 price tag. It’ll come packed with all of the characters from Middle Earth you’d expect, too.

We have seen Rivendell in LEGO form once before in the past, though it wasn’t anything all that impressive. Back in 2013, a decade ago, there was the LEGO Lord of the Rings Council of Elrond set that only clocked in with 243 pieces, so consider this a massively updated version with a much more display-worthy build and more.

Today’s teaser also ties into the massive LEGO leaks from last week. If you haven’t already seen, last week 9to5Toys was able to confirm a leak about a collection of potential upcoming LEGO sets from all kinds of properties. Including a first look at the next UCS Star Wars set, as well as some franchises not currently under the LEGO umbrella like Legend of Zelda, there were a collection of more adult-focused builds leaked as part of a survey to test the viability of even larger creations.

As part of that coverage, the LEGO Rivendell set that is being teased today was first revealed. It’s wild to see such a short turn around time between getting a very blurry look at the model and the official reveal, which shows that the LEGO Group isn’t letting some leak steal its thunder for revealing some of the biggest sets of all-time.

We should be seeing a full reveal of the next LEGO Lord of the Rings set in the next week. Tuesdays and Thursdays are when the company typically likes to show off new kits, and so my money is either on tomorrow or later on in the week at 9 a.m. ET sharp. Expect this set to launch on March 1, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

Today’s teaser is great for Lord of the Ring fans, but also for those who enjoy tons of other properties. It not only confirms that we’re getting at least one more set from the Tolkien fantasy world, but also adds some extra credibility to the leaks from last week. This is such an exciting time to be a LEGO fan and 2023 should deliver some of the best sets to date.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!