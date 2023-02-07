Logitech’s G713 Aurora Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard returns to low of $150

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Aurora G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. Normally going for $170, this solid $20 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price for only the fourth time. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Blue switches being used here, giving audible and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. The detachable USB-C cable also makes transportation simpler and safer so you don’t damage the keyboard or connector. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90. Unlike the Logitech keyboard above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to pick up your own mobile gaming solution? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RX 6700S Gaming Laptop marked down to $1,100, the first sale we’ve seen for this model. Ready to take your gaming setup anywhere, this laptop packs plenty of power. For starters, the Ryzen 9 is AMD’s latest and comes with full support for the 16GB of DDR5 memory that the laptop ships with. On top of that, there’s a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with 1TB of storage space to keep your games and documents offline and ready for use even without an internet connection. Then there’s the RX 6700S graphics card, which easily drives the 14-inch 2560×1600 120Hz display with your favorite games.

Logitech Aurora G713 Keyboard features:

The G713 Wired Gaming Keyboard from the Aurora Collection delivers low-key vibes with high-key performance so you can express yourself and play your way. Float away with its dreamy white design and comfy, cloud-shaped keyboard palm rest. With a tenkeyless layout and adjustable height, this is an ideal compact mechanical keyboard for gaming that gives you that good game feeling, all-day long.

