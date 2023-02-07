Twelve South refreshes popular aluminum Backpack shelf for Apple Studio Display

Today, Twelve South is refreshing one of its more unique Mac accessories for Apple’s latest desktop monitor. The Studio Display first hit the scene last spring, and now one of 9to5Toys’ favorite accessories the company makes is being updated: the signature Backpack stand for the premium Mac companion.

Twelve South Backpack now refreshed for Apple Studio Display

Originally launched back in the early 2010s, the first Twelve South Backpack has been around for the better part of a decade ahead of today’s refresh. Now finally getting with the times and receiving an update for Apple’s screen, the updated version employs a tweaked build to solve the same problems as before.

As far as what to expect from the Twelve South Backpack, the brand may be tweaking the form factor, but its overall premise remains the same. Clipping into the back of the Apple Studio Display, the accessory gives you a floating shelf to rest all kinds of different gadgets in your setup. Perfect for peripherals you’ll always have plugged into your machine, like hard drives and USB-C docks, or even just collectibles you want to show off, the Backpack provides the perfect spot.

It’s made entirely of aluminum to match the look of Apple’s premium monitor and also sports ventilation holes for some added heat dissipation, depending on what accessory finds itself perched upon the Twelve South Backpack. There’s a similar invisible mounting mechanism in play too.

Back in March of last year, I personally took a hands-on look at the experience of the version of this accessory tailored to Apple’s M1 iMac. Walking away impressed by its minimal design, I found the add-on to be an absolute must for anyone rocking one of the Apple Silicon desktops. Now in much the same fashion, Twelve South is bringing that indispensable status to another device in Apple’s stable.

Bring the Twelve South Backpack to your Apple monitor now

Now available for purchase, you’ll find the Backpack for Studio Display available directly from the official Twelve South store as well as its Amazon storefront. Pricing clocks in at $44.99 in either case, which is right at what the previous M1 iMac model launched at.

9to5Toys’ Take

All told, the Twelve South Backpack isn’t the flashiest of accessories, but it is certainly one of the more useful ones. I’m happy to see it move over to the Apple Studio Display, even if the machine isn’t quite the same all-in-one approach as the iMacs that the accessory was originally made for. These displays can benefit from much of the same streamlined look, and Twelve South certainly delivers that with a simple yet extremely functional design.

