Twelve South’s versatile HoverBar Duo stand complements your iPad at $40 (Save 33%)

Serving as the perfect accessory to all three of the iPad discounts we’ve tracked so far to start the week, Twelve South is now offering a chance to save on its HoverBar Duo stand. Courtesy of the retailer’s official storefront, you can drop the accessory down to $39.99 shipped. Just make sure to use the dropdown mention to select the first-generation model to see the price change. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at 33% in savings alongside the third-best price to date. It comes within $0.50 of our previous mention, and just $2 of the all-time low set once before. Ready to pair with everything from Apple’s flagship 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro to the compact iPad mini 6, Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives as quite the versatile tablet accessory. As we’ve come to expect from Twelve South, there’s a premium build that in this case pairs with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle of your device. And living up to its name, HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that props up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you want something a bit more flexible, this gooseneck iPad mount is worth a look at just $18. Sure it’s not going to be as sturdy as the higher-end build quality of the Twelve South model above, but it will uphold your tablet much the same whether it’s for using as a SideCar companion with your Mac or just helping give your device a helping hand in the kitchen. Plus it’s over 50% less than the lead deal.

While the featured savings are pretty hard to ignore, Twelve South did just last year refresh the HoverBar Duo with some minor improvements. The tweaked design is now a bit more flexible than the original model, and also comes in different colorways meant to match Apple’s latest tablets. Though whether that earns it the full $80 price tag is a bit harder of a sell compared to saving 35% above.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more – and create more – with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you. HoverBar Duo includes a weighted desktop stand as well as a desk clamp to suit most iPad setups. Level up your iPad game with HoverBar Duo.

