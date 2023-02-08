LEGO’s over 2,800-piece Super Mario Mighty Bowser set sees very first discount to $242

Last year, the LEGO Group released a massive recreation of one of the greatest video game villians of all-time. The over 2,800-piece Mighty Bowser set leaped right out of Super Mario and into your LEGO collection with a $270 price tag last fall, and now we’re tracking the very first chance to save. Now on sale courtesy of Best Buy, the LEGO Nintendo set is now down to $242.95 shipped. That $27 in savings is delivering a new all-time low and as rare of a discount as they come on one of the most display-worthy models in the LEGO stable right now. Especially on the video game front.

Stacking up to 2,807 pieces, the LEGO Mighty Bowser set arrives to give the fearsome King of Koopas the brick-built treatment. Standing over 12.5 inches tall, the build features some interactive play features as well as a Bower’s Kingdom-themed display base. The model is as impressive as it gets for Mario fans, with our launch coverage exploring what to expect from all of the details packed into the massive build.

A more affordable way to bring some Mario action to your LEGO collection, each one of the electronic Starter Course packs are currently on sale at Amazon. These aren’t anywhere close to as display-worthy as the lead deal, but deliver much of the same Mushroom Kingdom action in brick-built form. Available in three different versions to go alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, each of these kits include a video of the titular character for the build, which interacts with the various Mario level elements. We reviewed what to expect from the kits back when Mario finally made his LEGO debut, which is a great place to start if you’re not sold on this unique take on a video game icon.

All three Nintendo starter courses:

As far as the latest LEGO news goes, we’re still not quite over the LEGO Legend of Zelda set that leaked last week. As part of a report from an insider who spoke with 9to5Toys, builds can expect to see a Deku Tree from Breath of the Wild and Twilight Princess alongside a collection of other display-worthy models on the horizon.

