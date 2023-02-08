SanDisk’s 2TB 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Extreme portable SSD drops back to Amazon low at $200

Amazon just knocked the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive down to $199.99 shipped. Originally $380, this model has been creeping down in price over the last year or so and has regular sold for between $220 and $280 over the last several months at Amazon. These days it fetches a regular price of $264 directly from Western Digital and has now dropped to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for just the second time. Easily one of the better models out there in its class and favorite of ours, it delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer speeds, modern USB-C connectivity, and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. The high-quality build is evident the second you remove it from the packaging, while a forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink of sorts to “deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.” Get a closer look at the details right here and head below for more.

A quick browse through our most recent roundup of the best portable SSDs will highlight some of the more affordable options out there. Just be sure to scope out the ongoing price drop on the SanDisk Extreme non-pro model option with the 1TB capacity. It might only be about half as fast as the model featured above, but it also comes in at half the price right now.

On the gaming side of things and for an even more affordable portable SSD solution, check out the ongoing Amazon all-time low on the P40 from WD. This WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s 500GB RGB gaming SSD is the latest in the lineup and is now starting from just $66 shipped on Amazon. Get a closer look at the deal right here and then get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance(3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!