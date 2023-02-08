Seagate’s 7,300MB/s FireCuda 530 heatsink internal SSDs at all-time low prices from $81

Amazon is now offering the Seagate FireCuda 530 500GB internal Solid-State Drive for $80.99 shipped. Originally $170 at launch, this model has dropped down closer to $95 as of late and is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. While they did drop in price a few weeks ago, we are also still tracking Amazon all-time low pricing on the 1TB and 2TB models at $129.99 and $239.99 as well. Ready and waiting for either your PC battlestation or to upgrade a PlayStation 5, they feature custom built low-profile heatsink technology to meet Sony’s requirements, “minimize thermal throttling, and maintain peak performance.” From there, you can expect more than respectable up to 7,300MB/s so users can “harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 speeds to dominate next-generation games and apps.” More details below. 

A more affordable option that’s nearly as fast comes by way of CORSAIR’s heatsink PC/PS5 MP600 internal SSDs. These solutions launched last year right before we went hands-on with them as some of the more value-packed options that can reach speeds over 7,000MB/s and, with the deals we are tracking right now, are even less pricey than the Seagate options above. Dive into our previous deal coverage for models starting from $60 right here

Even more casual users will want to scope out the price drops we are now tracking on the Gen3 SK hynix Gold P31 M.2 internal SSDs from $45.50. And on the external, portable side of things, we just spotted SanDisk’s 2TB 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Extreme portable SSD dropping back down to the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $200 shipped. Everything you need to know about this deal is waiting right here

Seagate FireCuda 530 Internal SSD features:

  • Speed reigns—Seagate’s FireCuda 530 dominates the SSD lineup, delivering pure performance, absolute power, the most advanced components, and unrivaled endurance
  • Exhilarating performance up to 7300MB/s—harness the full power of PCIe Gen4 speeds to dominate next-generation games and apps
  • Our fastest FireCuda SSD ever built for the ultimate in sustained, pro-level gaming and accelerated content creation—with transfer speeds up to 2x faster than PCIe Gen3 M.2 NVMe SSDs and 12x faster than SATA SSDs
  • Includes custom built low-profile heatsink designed by EKWB and Seagate to help minimize thermal throttling and maintain peak performance for longer time periods of time

