Samsung’s 2022 Sound Tower karaoke RGB speaker sees giant $380 drop to $119 today

BuyDig is now offering a particularly notable price on the 2022 model Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower Portable Speaker at $119 shipped. Simply apply code MYC in the cart – price will appear during steps before final checkout. This model launched at $500 last summer (still regularly fetches as much from Samsung) before slowly sliding down into the $348 range at Amazon over the holidays. While we have seen it drop to $250 there, today’s price drop is far better than that to deliver to lowest we have tracked. Third-party Amazon sellers have it listed at $190 right now, for comparison. You’re looking at a 160W party speaker with bi-directional audio output ready for indoor jams and outdoor get togethers this summer completely tether-free. The IPX5 water resistance is joined by 12 hours of battery life, festive LED lighting effects, and a microphone input for karaoke action. More details below.

If something more modest and intelligent will do the trick instead, the relatively rare deals we are now tracking on HomePod mini are worth a look. Now starting from $75 with deals available on all five colorways, you can browse through all of the HomePod discounts we spotted this morning right here. In that same vein, we also just recently spotted Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers from $40 as well.

Be sure to check out Marshall’s new Middleton that just launched as well as our hands-on review of the brand new Pulse 5 from JBL with 360-degree LED lighting and more. For something more high-end, the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Bose’s Portable Smart Alexa/Assistant Speaker at $80 off the going rate is worth a closer look while it’s still marked down as well.

Samsung MX-ST40B Sound Tower Portable Speaker features:

Uniquely designed bi-directional speakers kick up the sound with 160 watts of high power…Enjoy up to 12 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery…Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this soundbar that is IPX5 rated for weather-resistant durability against water and dust…Set the mood with festive LED lighting effects; Enjoy party, ambient, and dance modes…Connect two smart devices simultaneously and share the sound tower with ease; No more jumping back and forth, just deciding what’s next.

