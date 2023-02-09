Today’s Android game and app deals: Lichtspeer, Worms 4, realMyst, and more

We are now ready gather up all of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals into one handy collection for you. Just be sure to also scope out some of today’s best Android-centric hardware offers as well including Google Pixel 6a that is now down at a new Amazon all-time low alongside Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Lichtspeer, The Bug Butcher, Worms 4, realMyst, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Lichtspeer:

LICHTSPEER is a fast-paced lightspear-throwing simulator set in an ancient germanic future. Get ready to feel that beloved 80’s arcade rush in this brutal, stylish and psychedelic adventure.In a land filled with Penguin Vikings, Wurst Zombies, and Hipster Ice Giants, survival is an art. Fortunately, an ancient champion with an elegant weapon has been summoned to please the gods and restore balance to the universe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!