Acer’s latest Chromebook Spin 714 packs Thunderbolt 4 at $499 (Save $230), more

Best Buy is now offering the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $499 shipped. Typically fetching $729, this is only the third notable discount since launching back in May of last year and arrives with $230 in savings attached. This returns to the second-best price only set once before, and comes within $20 of the all-time low. Fittingly for one of Acer’s latest Chromebooks, you’ll find a series of notable inclusions headlined by a 14-inch 2K display that’s backed by a folding hinge form-factor that the Spin series is known for. You’ll also find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6. Learn more in our hands-on review of the previous-generation model. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 provides a similar package to the lead deal for less. It’s a slightly less powerful build, but is now marked down to $349 at Best Buy from the usual $549 going rate. That delivers $200 in savings and marks the best price we’ve seen after going on sale for one of the very first times. Detailed in our hands-on review, this model packs a 2-in-1 form-factor based around a 14-inch 1080p display with touchscreen capabilities. While there’s no Thunderbolt connectivity like the lead deal, you will find three USB-C slots, an HDMI output, and classic USB-A slot.

If you’re just looking for a capable web browsing machine, there truly is no beating Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad. Sure it lacks the Chrome OS build on either of the Acer models above, but delivers one of the best values out there for a tablet or computer thanks to an ongoing $79 discount that lands at the $250 all-time low.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 features:

Powered by an Intel Evo design, the 2-in-1 high-performance Acer Chromebook Spin 714 empowers users to stay productive anywhere with its 14” WUXGA IPS CineCrystal™ touch display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and military-grade durability. At just over 3 lbs., this sleek machine is not only faster and more efficient than ever, but features a bevy of functional features and a quick-chargeable 10-hour battery that gives you up to a four hour charge in under 30 minutes.

