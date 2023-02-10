Today’s Android game and app deals: Sequence 1 and 2, Game of Life 2, more

It is almost time to head into the weekend, but first let’s take a quick look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. Just make sure you check out the price drops we spotted this morning on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 tablets as well as this rare deal on the popular Motorola MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlight titles include Cartogram, SUI File Explorer PRO, the Sequence 1 and 2, The Game of Life 2, and much more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on the Sequence 2:

The next chapter of successful puzzle game [the Sequence] – automation puzzle game inspired by Spacechem and other Zachtronics games. It features new modules and introduces new game mechanics. Create moving automation sequences to bring “Binary Unit” to the destination point. Many levels could be solved in different ways, which allows to improve one’s results and get into a higher position in leaderboard.

