Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter sees rare discount to $90

Motorola’s wireless Android Auto car adapter has been one of the hottest smartphone accessories in the Android world since launching just under a year ago. Often times selling out completely or being met with lengthy backorder wait times, today we’re seeing a rare chance to save as several retailers step in to drop the usual $100 going rate. Courtesy of Amazon, the Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter now sells for $89.99 shipped, which is also being matched at Best Buy. Marking only the second notable discount, this is also the second-best price at $10 off. It’s about as rare of a discount as they come, and finally a readily-available chance to save.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is easily one of the best options on the market for cutting the cord on your Android Auto experience, whether it’s on sale or not. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, this alternative comes paired with a $20 discount that makes it even more affordable. This wireless adapter doesn’t have the 9to5Google backing that the Motorola offering does, but will still untether your in-car experience. Best of all, it’s even more affordable with a $60 price tag.

Elsewhere in our Android guide this week, you’ll find all of the best price cuts on hardware and more as Friday ushers in the weekend. On tap right now are some notable pre-orders on the latest smartphones from the likes of OnePlus and Samsung, both of which deliver gift card savings on top of the chance to lock-in cash discounts, too. That’s of course alongside all of this week’s best app and game deals up for grabs right now, too.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display.

