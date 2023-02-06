Anker’s just-released PowerHouse 767 power station sees $400 discount, more from $200

After just launching in the final month of 2022, we’re now seeing one of the first chances to save go live on Anker’s all-new PowerHouse 767. Arriving as the brand’s most capable portable power station to date, the recent release is now on sale via Amazon. Dropping down to $1,799 shipped for the very first time, you’ll have to apply the on-page coupon in order to cash-in on the savings. Good for $400 off the usual $2,199 price tag, this is marking a new all-time low from the $2,199 MSRP it launched with last month. Also available directly from Anker’s own storefront, too.

Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-C-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupon for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the savings. These are all mostly at some of the best prices of the year, and if not, marking rare chances to save nonetheless.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off 2023 with more of a green focus.

Anker PowerHouse 767 features:

With our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker PowerHouse 767 is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. Thanks to our proprietary HyperFlash technology, Anker PowerHouse 767 can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 1.4 hours. Recharge under direct sunlight within 2.5 hours using five 200W solar panels.

