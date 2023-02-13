Twelve South’s new HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen iPad Stand hits second-best price at $66

Amazon is now offering Twelve South’s new HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen for $65.69 shipped. Delivering only the second discount to date from the usual $80 going rate, today’s markdown keeps an extra 18% in savings in your pocket. It’s the second-best price cut to date, too, coming within $3 of the all-time low set back over the holiday shopping season in early December. Providing a flexible solution for propping up an iPad just about anywhere, Twelve South refreshed its HoverBar Duo stand last year with some quality of life changes to make it an even more compelling accessory. Ready to accommodate everything from 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros to the smallest iPad mini 6, this stand features a premium aluminum build to go alongside its 2-in-1 design. The stand can uplift your tablet next to your Mac at the workstation as a second screen for SideCar, or even clamp underneath a cabinet in the kitchen for helping you follow along with recipes. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you want something a bit more flexible, this gooseneck iPad mount is worth a look at just $18. Sure it’s not going to be as sturdy as the higher-end build quality of the Twelve South model above, but it will uphold your tablet much the same whether it’s for using as a SideCar companion with your Mac or just helping give your device a helping hand in the kitchen. Plus it’s just a fraction of the price of the more premium solution above.

If you can live without the latest and greatest from Twelve South, the company just recently also launched a sale on its now previous-generation HoverBar Duo stand. This one packs much of the same overall form-factor and feature set as the lead deal, but lacks some of the updates that make the newer iteration a more flexible companion to your iPad. Though with a price cut down to $40, it’s still much more affordable than the 2nd Gen model even with the savings applied.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is a moveable arm that attaches almost anywhere, allowing you to use your iPad hands-free in ways you never imagined. In the updated 2nd Gen model, a new quick-release clip allows you to switch from Destktop Stand to Shelf Clamp in seconds! In the kitchen, use the shelf clamp to attach HoverBar to a cabinet, and float iPad above the spills to view recipes or cooking videos.

