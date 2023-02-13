Save $403 on LG’s 2022 Gram 14-inch 12th Gen Intel Laptop at new all-time low of $897

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG Gram 14-inch i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $896.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this 31% discount, or solid $403 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model, beating the previous mention by $46. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 512GB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 14-inch 1920×1200 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

Update 2/13

4:45 PM: Amazon is now offering the Dell XPS 13 9310 i7/16GB/512GB Ultralight Laptop for $1,389.98 shipped . Down from $1,650, today’s deal marks just the second time that we’ve seen it drop in price and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Amazon is now offering the Dell XPS 13 9310 i7/16GB/512GB Ultralight Laptop for . Down from $1,650, today’s deal marks just the second time that we’ve seen it drop in price and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. 2:35 PM: Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR a1600 Ryzen 9/32GB/2TB/RX 6800XT Gaming Laptop for $2,023.99 shipped. Down from $2,400, today’s deal is the first major markdown that we’ve seen since it fell to the $2,400 price from $2,700 back in October. It also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Learn more in our announcement covreage.

While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $150. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

If you’re looking for other USB-C hub deals, be sure to check out Anker’s latest sale which covers everything from hubs to iPhone 14-ready MagSafe chargers starting from $13. Leading the way there overall has to be the MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Battery Pack Charging Station marked down to $103, the second-best discount to date. Delivering a unique 2-in-1 design, this MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charging station also doubles as a power bank. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power, while a secondary 5W pad below is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our hands-on review explores all of the perks of that convertible design, too.

2022 LG Gram 14-inch i7/16GB/512GB Laptop features:

14″ WUXGA IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and Iris Xe Graphics. A powerful processor with impressive with Iris Xe graphics, built to carry you through work, studies, and surfing the web.

Full HD IR Webam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

