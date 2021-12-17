Tested: Anker’s new MagGo 2-in-1 Charger sports a detachable MagSafe power bank

Anker’s new MagGo lineup has been packed with quite a few unique charging solutions, but today we’re taking a look at the most novel and versatile. Arriving with a 2-in-1 design, Anker’s new Convertible MagGo Charger features a detachable MagSafe power bank for iPhone 13 users. But is that added functionality worth the price? OurTested with 9to5Toys review is on the case.

Hands-on with the Anker MagGo Convertible MagSafe Charger

Arriving as the most expensive entry into the Anker MagGo lineup at $119.99, its Convertible MagSafe charger arrives with a pretty unique feature to set itself apart. The main 7.5W magnetic charging pad not only lets you attach an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, but can also detach into a 5,000 mAh power bank.

Alongside the MagSafe power bank and charging cradle up top, there’s also a secondary 5W Qi pad underneath. This isn’t anything too new from Anker, but it rounds out the build for powering up two devices at once. Anker also continues the trend of including everything you need in the box, with a bundled 25W USB-C wall charger and companion USB-C cable.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Charge Simultaneously: Keep iPhone 13/12 and wireless earbuds charged at the same time in one convenient place. (Note: Charge without a case or with an iPhone-compatible magnetic phone case)

Instant Snap: To make charging truly effortless, simply hold the iPhone near the magnetic charging surface and see it snap into place automatically.

Extra Power To Go: Seamlessly slide out the slim 5,000 mAh portable charger and get up to 17 hours of extended use. When the battery runs low, snap it back onto the charging station for an instant recharge.

The Right Angle: Rotate vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 40° to watch videos, reply messages, or video call.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve had the pleasure of checking out quite a few of Anker’s charging stands as of late, but I honestly think that its latest one here is the best yet. The Anker MagGo Convertible MagSafe Charger arrives with quite the similar build to previously-released models, but steps up the design with the most novel feature in the lineup yet.

Living up to that convertible name, this Anker MagGo charger comes equipped with the ability to detach the main MagSafe mount into a power bank. This lets you go from charging up on a nightstand or desk into a solution that’s ready for use on-the-go. The system relies on a cradle that allows the power bank to slide in and align some charging pins.

Anker has made two different MagSafe power banks up until now, and while this new one shares the same 5000mAh capacity, it has a new, sleek design. Receiving a new shell that makes it much more streamlined than before, those who have been hoping to see a more aesthetically-pleasing accessory will be quite happy to see an inclusion in this new power station.





As for the rest of the MagGo Convertible MagSafe Charger, Anker is borrowing the form and function of its other 2-in-1 stands. Beneath the main charger is the aforementioned 5W pad which is perfect for topping off earbuds. I really dig that there’s a light built into the base that illuminates right when you begin charging, rather than staying on permanently.

All told, the only real downside here is the 7.5W main charging speeds. But at this point, that’s nothing out of the ordinary for third-party MagSafe gear and hardly a dealbreaker for me. While I’ve been quite fond of the brand’s other releases, its new flagship charger is certainly worth the price tag to me if you’re looking to streamline your setup.

