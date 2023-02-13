PowerA’s latest MOGA iPhone Bluetooth Controller sees first Amazon deal down to $68

PowerA’s latest MOGA XP5-i Plus iPhone Bluetooth Controller is now seeing its very first price drop on Amazon. The regularly $80 gamepad has fetched as much there since it was released last summer, but you can land it at $68 shipped today. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. As we detailed previously, the MOGA XP5-i Plus is worth a closer look for folks interested in the all-in-one iPhone/cloud gaming approach. The built-in 3,000mAh power bank, MFi certification, on-the-fly button mapping, one-touch screen grabs, detachable MOGA Gaming Clip that’s compatible with all iPhone models, and passthrough charging highlight the feature list here. Be sure to swing by our review for a complete breakdown of the user experience and then down below for more.

The RiotPWR MFi Gamepad Controller is another very similar option you can bring home for even less. While I personally don’t have any hands-on experience with the RiotPWR option like I do with the MOGA, it is a brand I am familiar with and comes in at a more affordable $48 shipped price tag – it’s also not quite as new as the model featured above, but for casual App Store gamers it will likely suffice.

While all of today’s best console game deals are waiting in their usual place, we also have a collection of iOS game and app discounts to browse through. The App Stores are actually serving up some solid deals today including titles like Orderly, Swift Miles, Door Kickers: Action Squad, Severed, ELOH, Old Man’s Journey, and much more.

PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus iPhone Bluetooth Controller features:

MFI certified for Apple devices

Integrated 3000 mAh battery with MOGA Boost to charge your devices

Includes Lightning port for controller charging and USB-C port (with USB-C to USB-A adapter) for charging iPhone

Enjoy the precision of controller inputs for mobile gameplay vs. touchscreen

Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons to give a competitive edge in any game

Share iOS screenshots or video

Detachable MOGA Gaming Clip with dual-articulating mechanism that fits any current iPhone model

